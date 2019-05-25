How US-Iran Tensions could Disrupt Iraq’s Peace

By Ranj Alaadin, Brookings Institution.

The opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

How US-Iran tensions could disrupt Iraq’s fragile peace

Tensions between the United States and Iran are escalating rapidly, particularly since U.S. warships were dispatched in response to reported threats against U.S. forces in Iraq from Iran and its proxies.

The U.S. has withdrawn all non-emergency embassy staff from Iraq and, on Monday, a mortar attack by Iran’s proxies in Baghdad, striking in the vicinity of the U.S. embassy, raised the prospects of a conflict on Iraqi soil even further.

The full report can be read here.

(Source: Brookings Institution)