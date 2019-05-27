Navigate

Navigation

Oil Ministry Finalises Export Figures for April

By on 27th May 2019 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced final oil exports for April of 103,988,607 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.466 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the 3.377 million bpd exported in March.

These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 100,635,009 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 2,570,000 barrels, and from Qayara 783,598 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $7.021 billion at an average price of $67.514 per barrel.

March export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

Related posts:

Oil Ministry Finalises Export Figures for March Oil Ministry Finalises Export Figures for February Oil Ministry Finalises Export Figures for April Oil Ministry Finalises Export Figures for November
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply