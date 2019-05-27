UN Security Council extends UNAMI Mandate

In a resounding statement of support for the Government and people of Iraq in the country’s post-conflict recovery, the United Nations Security Council on 21 May 2019 extended the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) for another year, until 31 May 2020.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2470 (2019) under Chapter 6 of the Charter of the United Nations, the Council reaffirmed the independence, sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Iraq, emphasizing the importance of stability, prosperity, and security for the people of Iraq, the region, and the international community.

It also confirmed its continued support for Iraq in addressing the challenges it faces as it continues its post-conflict stabilization efforts and increasingly turns to the tasks of recovery, reconstruction and reconciliation. The Council also called on the international community to remain strongly committed to supporting Iraq’s humanitarian, stabilization, reconstruction, and development efforts.

The Council further decided, among other things, that the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq and UNAMI will continue to support the country’s Government and people in advancing inclusive political dialogue and national and community-level reconciliation, promoting accountability, as well as protecting human rights, judicial reform, the rule of law and women’s empowerment, and in facilitating regional dialogue and cooperation, including on issues of border security, energy, the environment, water, and refugees.

In the resolution, UNAMI was further tasked with promoting, supporting, and facilitating, in partnership with the Government of Iraq, the coordination and delivery of humanitarian assistance and the safe, orderly, and voluntary return or local integration, as appropriate, of refugees and displaced persons, including through the efforts of the UN Country Team.

The Mission was also called upon to promote, support and facilitate Iraqi and international efforts on economic reform, capacity-building and establishing conditions for recovery, reconstruction and sustainable development.

(Source: UN)