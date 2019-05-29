Israel “Lifts Ban on Trade with Iraq”

By John Lee.

Israel has reportedly lifted a ban on trade with Iraq, despite the fact that the two countries do not have official relations and are technically at war.

According to Middle East Monitor, citing Israeli newspaper Maariv, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (pictured) signed an official directive on Monday allowing trade with Iraq.

Maariv speculates that the main reason for the decision is economic and security ties with the autonomous region of Kurdistan.

More here (Hebrew) and here.

(Source: Middle East Monitor, Maariv)