By John Lee.

Kurdistan’s regional parliament has reportedly elected Nechirvan Barzani (pictured) as president of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) had been serving as prime minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The vote was boycotted by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) — the region’s second-biggest party — and two smaller parties.

(Source: Reuters)