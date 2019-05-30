GE Commissions Gas Turbine at Al Qudus Power Plant

GE Power (NYSE: GE) has installed and commissioned a new advanced 9E gas turbine at the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity’s (MoE) Al Qudus Power Plant.

The site was previously capable of generating up to 1,125 megawatts (MW) of power. With the addition of the new turbine, it can generate an additional 125 MW, which will contribute to meeting the higher demand for power during the summer months. GE is also providing maintenance services, parts and rehabilitation works at the site, helping to enhance the reliability of operations at the plant and maintain a stable supply of electricity over the course of the year.

Musaab al-Mudarris, Director of the Media Department of the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity said:

“Delivering additional power for the hot summer months is a priority for the Ministry of Electricity. One of the quickest and most cost-effective means of adding efficient, reliable power to the national grid is to enhance the productivity of existing power generation facilities.

“GE can help us meet this objective with its industry-leading solutions, large installed base of power generation equipment across Iraq and local team of experts. The successful delivery, installation and commissioning of a new gas turbine at Al Qudus Power Plant just 5 months after the contract was awarded is a testament to the Ministry and GE’s joint commitment to powering Iraq.”

GE’s 9E technology is capable of running on more than 50 different kinds of fuel. This provides the MOE with the flexibility to operate the unit on the most economical source available and to keep generating power using liquid fuels when gas is unavailable.

Joseph Anis, President and CEO of GE’s Gas Power Systems and Power Services businesses in the Middle East and South Asia, said:

“GE is committed to delivering reliable, efficient and affordable power to help the Iraqi people strengthen their economy, re-build conflict-affected areas and support progress for present and future generations. Our teams were among the first to enter Mosul after its liberation, helping to rehabilitate the Al Qayara power plant; we are supporting the development of the country’s largest power plant in Baghdad province; and we have facilitated the Ministry of Finance to unlock over $2 billion of funding for the power sector.

“We have a strong, successful track record of delivering results under the toughest of conditions across Iraq and remain committed to building upon this legacy.”

GE employs up to 300 people in Iraq, more than 90 percent of whom are Iraqi nationals, and has supported the development of Iraq’s energy sector for more than 50 years. From Zakho to Basra, GE-built solutions are helping to enable growth, health, connection and safety in communities across Iraq.

Today, GE-built technologies contribute up to 55 percent of Iraq’s current electricity production, GE and its partners power more than 90 percent of the aircrafts operated by Iraqi Airways and nearly 4,000 GE Healthcare products are deployed in hospitals and clinics across Iraq.

(Source: GE)