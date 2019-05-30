Run 5k for Iraqi Children

IN THEIR SHOES 5K – 2019

A Benefit for Iraq’s Orphans & Most Vulnerable Children

Saturday, June 22, 2019

Check In: 7AM Race: 8AM

US Patent and Trademark Office

600 Dulany St.

Old Town Alexandria, VA US 22314

Honorary Co-Chairs

His Excellency Fareed Yasseen, Ambassador of Iraq to the United States

Ambassador Ryan Crocker (Ret.), Former US Ambassador to Iraq, Recipient of Presidential Medal of Freedom



5K YOUNG AMBASSADORS ICF’s 5K “Young Ambassadors” return again this year! Teeba, Ala’a, and Humoody came to the US from Iraq during the war. Teeba was in a car bombing as a baby. Ala’a was abandoned because he had cerebral palsy. Humoody was shot in the face. On June 22, all three will be the voices for other very vulnerable kids who remain in Iraq.

THE IRAQI CHILDREN FOUNDATION intervenes in the lives of Iraqi kids who are vulnerable to abuse, neglect, and recruitment by criminals, traffickers, and extremists. Through funds raised by the 5K, ICF provides access to education, legal protection, rescue from the streets and child labor, medical care, clothing, and fun. The last two 5Ks helped fund the colorful new HOPE BUS 1 & 2 that provide tutoring and nutrition to some of Iraq’s most at-risk children. ICF is a US based, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) charity (26-1394773).

COURSE INFORMATION:

ICF 5K Course Map Out and back on Eisenhower Avenue. Start/finish at Patent and Trademark Office.

TRANSPORTATION/PARKING:

Free Parking available at USPTO Building West Parking Garage Located on 550 Elizabeth Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314. Metro: Convenient to the Eisenhower Ave. and King Street Metro stations (Yellow/Blue line).

Click here to sign up