By John Lee.

According to a report from Reuters, employees from Exxon Mobil will start returning to work at the West Qurna 1 oilfield on Sunday.

Sources told the news agency that the company had received assurances from the Iraqi Ministry of Oil and the Basra Oil Company (BOC) that its staff would receive extra security.

Earlier in the month, the company evacuated about 30 foreign engineers from Basra as a “temporary precautionary measure”.

(Source: Reuters)