Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 30th May 2019).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD666 (+4.0%) / $718 (+4.2%) (weekly change) (+1.1% and +1.2% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 8.2 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD4.8 bn ($4.0 mn).

ISX Company Announcements