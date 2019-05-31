Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 30th May 2019).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD666 (+4.0%) / $718 (+4.2%) (weekly change) (+1.1% and +1.2% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 8.2 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD4.8 bn ($4.0 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- The Board of Directors of the initiative of Tamkeen, sponsored by the Central Bank of Iraq and financed by banks and exchange companies and under the supervision of the Association of Iraqi private banks, agreed to finance a number of industrial projects and initiatives in Muthanna province in the field of plastic and food industries and others. This comes in support of the economic reality and the alleviation of the unemployment rate in the province. It is worth mentioning that this initiative works to finance various industrial, service, environmental and social projects, and is distributed among all Iraqi governorates. (CBI.iq)
- ISX will suspend trading of Al-Ameen Estate Investment (SAEI) starting Jun. 19, 2019 due to the AGM* that will be held on Jun. 24, 2019 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results.
- ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi for Tufted Carpets (IITC) starting Jun. 13, 2019 due to the AGM* that will be held on Jun. 18, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial results.
- ISX will suspend trading of Baghdad Soft Drinks (IBSD) starting Jun. 10, 2019 due to the AGM* that will be held on Jun. 24, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial results and increasing the company’s capital through bonus issue.
