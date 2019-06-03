Amnesty challenges Coalition Casualty Claims

By John Lee.

Amnesty International has challenged a statement from the US-led Coalition in which it acknowledges at least 1,302 unintended civilian deaths during Operation Inherent Resolve.

The organisation’s Senior Crisis Response Adviser, Donatella Rovera, said:

“While all admissions of responsibility by the US-led Coalition for civilian casualties are welcome, the Coalition remains deeply in denial about the devastating scale of the civilian casualties caused by their operations in both Iraq and Syria.

“A comprehensive investigation by Amnesty International in partnership with Airwars, launched last month, revealed that more than 1,600 civilians were killed in the Raqqa offensive alone in 2017 – meaning the acknowledged deaths are just a fraction of the total numbers killed.

“Today’s acknowledgement of further civilian deaths underscores the urgent need for thorough, independent investigations that can uncover the true scale of civilian casualties caused by Coalition strikes, examine whether each attack complied with international humanitarian law and provide full reparation to victims.

“Even in cases where the Coalition has admitted responsibility this has only happened after civilian deaths were investigated and brought to its attention by organizations such as Amnesty International and Airwars. The Coalition has so far failed to carry out investigations on the ground or provide reasons for the civilian casualties. Without a clear examination of what went wrong in each case lessons can never be learned.”

The full statement from Operation Inherent Resolve is shown below:

Since the beginning of operations in 2014, the Coalition and partner forces have liberated nearly 110,000 square kilometers (42,471 square miles) from Daesh, eliminating their self-proclaimed territorial caliphate and freeing 7.7 million people from Daesh oppression. The Coalition will continue to work with partner forces to deny Daesh any physical space and influence in the region as well as deny Daesh the resources they need to resurge.

The Coalition continues to employ thorough and deliberate targeting and strike processes to minimize the impact of operations on civilian populations and infrastructure. This process includes thorough review and vetting of each target package prior to a strike and another review after that strike. Regular strike reports make Coalition activities publicly accessible, and monthly publication of civilian casualty reports makes civilian casualty assessments similarly accessible to the public.

As demonstrated, the Coalition is willing to consider new civilian casualty allegations as well as new or compelling evidence on past allegations to establish accountability based on the best available evidence.

The Coalition conducted 34,502 strikes between August 2014 and the end of April 2019. During this period, based on information available, CJTF-OIR assesses at least 1,302* civilians have been unintentionally killed by Coalition strikes since the beginning of Operation Inherent Resolve. This report includes three credible reports that had not been previously reported in monthly CIVCAS releases.

In the month of April, CJTF-OIR carried over 122 open reports from previous months and received seven new reports. CJTF-OIR completed 18 civilian-casualty allegation assessment reports. Out of the 18 completed casualty allegation reports, three reports were determined to be credible and resulted in five unintentional civilian deaths. The remaining 15 reports were assessed to be non-credible. One hundred and eleven reports are still open, including three that had been previously closed but were reopened due to the availability of new information.

Credible Reports–In the three incidents assessed in April and the three previously unreported incidents, the investigations assessed that the Coalition took all feasible precautions, and the decision to strike complied with the law of armed conflict. Coalition forces work diligently to be precise during the planning and execution of strikes to reduce the risk of harm to civilians.

Apr. 9, 2016, near Mosul, Iraq, via Airwars report. Coalition aircraft conducted an airstrike on a Daesh communication center in Mosul, Iraq. Regrettably, five civilians were unintentionally killed and nine others unintentionally wounded due to their proximity to the strike. (Not previously reported)

Jan. 17, 2017, near Idlib, Syria, via self-report. Coalition aircraft conducted a strike against a Daesh vehicle. Regrettably, three civilians were unintentionally wounded due to their proximity to the strike. (Not previously reported)

Mar. 27, 2017, near Idlib, Syria, via self-report. Coalition aircraft conducted a strike against a Daesh vehicle. Regrettably, three civilians were unintentionally killed and one civilian was injured due to their proximity to the strike. (Not previously reported)

Dec. 24, 2017, near Kharayij, Syria, via self-report. Coalition aircraft conducted strikes on a Daesh weapons storage facility and Daesh terrorists. Regrettably, three civilians were unintentionally killed due to the proximity of the strikes.

Aug. 1, 2018, near Ash Shajlah, Syria, via self-report. Coalition aircraft conducted a strike against a Daesh staging area. Regrettably, two civilians were unintentionally killed due to the proximity of the strike.

Mar. 10, 2019, near Qayyarah-West Airfield, Iraq, via media-report. Regrettably, one civilian was unintentionally injured by Coalition small arms fire. Non Credible Reports– After a thorough review of the facts and circumstances of each civilian casualty report, CJTF-OIR assessed the following 15 reports as non-credible. At this time there is insufficient information to assess that, more likely than not, a Coalition strike resulted in civilian casualties.

Aug. 20, 2017, near al-Bado neighborhood, Raqqah, Syria, via Airwars report. After a review of all available strike records it was determined that, more likely than not, civilian casualties did not occur as a result of a Coalition strike.

Aug. 20, 2017, near al-Sakhani neighborhood, Raqqah, Syria, via Airwars report. After a review of all available strike records it was determined that, more likely than not, civilian casualties did not occur as a result of a Coalition strike.

Sept. 18, 2017, near al-Kahraba neighborhood, Raqqah, Syria, via Airwars report. After a review of all available strike records it was determined that, more likely than not, civilian casualties did not occur as a result of a Coalition strike.

Feb. 2, 2018, near al-Bahra, Syria, via Airwars report. After a review of all available strike records it was determined that, more likely than not, civilian casualties did not occur as a result of a Coalition strike.

May 31, 2018, near al-Susah, Syria, via Airwars report. After a review of all available strike records it was determined that, more likely than not, civilian casualties did not occur as a result of a Coalition strike.

July 22, 2018, near al-Susah, Syria, via social media report. After a review of all available strike records it was determined that, more likely than not, civilian casualties did not occur as a result of a Coalition strike.

Aug. 23, 2018, near Abu Kamal, Syria, via self-report. After a review of available information it was assessed that no Coalition strikes were conducted in the geographical area that corresponds to the report of civilian casualties.

Oct. 20, 2018, near al-Susah, Syria, via social media report. After a review of all available strike records it was determined that, more likely than not, civilian casualties did not occur as a result of a Coalition strike.

Mar. 11, 2019, near al-Baghouz, Syria, via social media report. The report contains insufficient information of the time, location and details to assess its credibility.

Mar. 13, 2019, near al-Baghouz, Syria, via Airwars report. The report contains insufficient information of the time, location and details to assess its credibility.

Mar. 14, 2019, near al-Baghouz, Syria, via social media report. The report contains insufficient information of the time, location and details to assess its credibility.

Mar. 16, 2019, near al-Baghouz, Syria, via Airwars report. The report contains insufficient information of the time, location and details to assess its credibility.

Mar. 17, 2019, near al-Baghouz, Syria, via social media report. The report contains insufficient information of the time, location and details to assess its credibility.

Mar. 18, 2019, near al-Baghouz, Syria, via Airwars report. The report contains insufficient information of the time, location and details to assess its credibility.

Mar. 24, 2019, near al-Rutba, Syria, via Airwars report. The report contains insufficient information of the time, location and details to assess its credibility.

Open Reports– CJTF-OIR is still assessing 111 reports of civilian casualties:

Nov. 7, 2014, near Al-Tanak Oilfield, Syria, via Syrian Human Rights Network report.

Dec. 28, 2014, near Jarabulus, Syria, via Airwars report.

Aug. 24, 2015, near Mosul, Iraq, via Airwars report.

Oct. 30, 2015, near Qayyarah, Iraq, via media report.

Nov. 7, 2015, near Qayyarah, Iraq, via media report.

Dec. 24, 2015, near Manbij, Syria, via self-report.

June 1, 2016, near Mosul, Iraq, via Airwars report.

Sept. 22, 2016, near Qayyarah, Iraq, via media report.

Oct. 13, 2016, near Qayyarah, Iraq, via media report.

Jan. 3, 2017, near Sarmada, Syria, via social media report (previously closed, but reopened due to new information).

Jan. 6, 2017, near Taftanaz, Idlib, Syria, via Airwars report.

Jan. 11, 2017, near Saraqib, Idlib, Syria, via Airwars report.

Jan. 14, 2017, near Al Mayadin, Syria, via Airwars report.

Jan. 17, 2017, near Baysan neighborhood, Mosul, Iraq, via social media report (previously closed, but reopened due to new information).

Jan. 26, 2017, near Mosul, Iraq, via Airwars report.

Feb. 3, 2017, near Sarmin, Idlib, Syria, via Airwars report.

Feb. 10, 2017, near Hatra, Iraq, via Airwars report.

Mar. 8, 2017, near Al Karamah, Syria via Airwars report.

Mar. 11, 2017, near Al Karamah, Syria, via Airwars report.

Mar. 23, 2017, near al-Yarmouk neighborhood, Mosul, Iraq, via self-report.

Mar. 25, 2017, near Al Mayadin, Syria, via Airwars report.

Mar. 27, 2017, near Sarmada, Idlib, via Airwars report.

Apr. 5, 2017, near al-Shafa neighborhood, Mosul, Iraq, via Airwars report.

Apr. 7, 2017, near Hamra Ghanim, Syria, via Airwars report.

Apr. 11, 2017, near al-Yarmouk neighborhood, Mosul, Iraq, via Airwars report.

Apr. 11, 2017, near al-Sahab neighborhood, Mosul, Iraq, via Airwars report.

Apr. 19, 2017, near al-Thawra neighborhood, Mosul, Iraq, via Airwars report.

Apr. 28, 2017, near al-Tabaqah, Syria, via Airwars report.

May 6, 2017, near Mayadin, Syria, via Airwars report.

May 9, 2017, near Abu Kamal, Syria, via Airwars report.

May 13, 2017, near Between two Bridges, Raqqah, Syria, via Airwars report.

May 28, 2017, near Al Mansoura, Syria, via Airwars report.

June 3, 2017, near Hawi al Hawa, Syria, via Airwars report.

June 3, 2017, near al Jisr al Qadim, Raqqah, Syria, via Airwars report.

June 4, 2017, near Abu al Naital, Syria, via Airwars report.

June 10, 2017 near Euphrates River, Syria via Amnesty International report.

June 12, 2017, near al-Tib al-Hadeeth area, Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.

June 13, 2017 near Kasrat Sheikh Jum’ah Syria, via Airwars report.

June 17, 2017, near Hawijah al-Swafi, Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.

June 18, 2017, near al-Firdous neighborhood, Raqqah, Syria, via Airwars report.

June 18, 2017, near al-Meshahda neighborhood, Mosul, Iraq, via Airwars report.

June 21, 2017, near Amn al-Dawlah neighborhood, Raqqah, Syria, via Airwars report.

June 23, 2017, near al-Saa’a neighborhood, Mosul, Iraq via Airwars report.

June 23, 2017, near Abu Kamal, Syria via Airwars report (previously closed, but reopened due to new information).

June 24, 2017, near Adnan al-Maliki school, Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.

June 26, 2017, near Al Mayadin, Syria via Airwars report.

June 26, 2017, near Euphrates River, Raqqah, Syria, via Airwars report.

June 27, 2017, near Euphrates River, Raqqah, Syria, via Airwars report.

June 30, 2017, near Al Dashaisha, Syria via Airwars report.

July 2, 2017, near Al Soor, Syria via Airwars report.

July 13, 2017, near Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.

July 23, 2017, near Nazlet Shahata, Syria via Airwars report.

Aug. 5, 2017, near Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.

Aug. 11, 2017, near Raqqah, Syria, via Airwars report.

Aug. 23, 2017, near Karabla, al Qaiem, Iraq via Airwars report.

Aug. 23, 2017, near Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.

Sept. 4, 2017, near Raqqah, Syria via Airwars report.

Sept. 5, 2017, near Raqqah, Syria, via media report.

Sept. 17, 2017, near Abu Kamal, Syria, via Airwars report.

Sept. 18, 2017, near al Mrashdah village, Albu Kamal, Syria, via Airwars report.

Sept. 19, 2017, near Raqqah, Syria, via Airwars report.

Oct. 10, 2017, near Deir Ez Zor, Syria via self-report.

Oct. 13, 2017, near Husaybah, al Qaiem, Iraq via Airwars report.

Oct. 17, 2017, near Abu Kamal, Syria via self-report.

Nov. 14, 2017, near al-Hawaij village, Syria, via Airwars report.

Nov. 26, 2017, near Daranj, Syria, via Airwars report.

Nov. 28, 2017, near El Qata, Syria, via self-report.

Dec. 1, 2017, near Granij, Syria, via Airwars report.

Dec. 5, 2017, near al-Jarthi, Syria, via Airwars report.

Dec. 10, 2017, near Abu Hamam, Syria, via Airwars report.

Dec. 22, 2017, near Hajin, Syria, via Airwars report.

Dec. 29, 2017, near al-Bahra, Syria, via Airwars report.

Feb. 6, 2018, near al-Shafaa, Syria, via self-report.

Feb. 28, 2018, near al-Sha’fah village, Syria, via Airwars report.

Mar. 2, 2018, near al-Bajari, Syria, via Airwars report.

May 10, 2018, near al Khatuniyah, Syria, via self-report.

May 27, 2018, near al-Soussa, Syria, via Airwars report.

June 12, 2018, near Hassoun al-Basha village, Syria, via Airwars report.

June 13, 2018, near al-Sousa, Syria, via Airwars report.

June 21, 2018, near al-Sha’fah, Syria, via Airwars report.

July 16, 2018, near Deir Ezzor, Syria, via self-report.

Nov. 12, 2018, near Hajin, via social media report

Nov. 14, 2018, near Abu Kamal and Al Baghouz, via social media report.

Nov. 17, 2018, near Abu al-Hasan, Syria, via Syrian Observatory for Human Rights report.

Nov. 25, 2018, near Al- Sha’fa, Syria, via social media report.

Nov.29, 2018, near Al-Sha’fa, Syria, via social media report.

Nov. 29, 2018, near Al-Kashma, Syria, via social media report.

Dec. 10, 2018, near al-Kashmah, Syria, via social media report.

Dec. 12, 2018, near Hajin, Syria, via self-report.

Dec. 12, 2018, near Abu Kamal, Syria, via self-report.

Dec. 20, 2018, near al-Shafaa, Syria, via social media report.

Jan. 04, 2019, near al-Shafaa, Syria, via self-report.

Jan. 05, 2019, near al-Mrashdah, Syria, via self-report.

Jan. 10, 2019, near al-Shajlah, Syria, via self-report.

Jan. 10, 2019, near al-Susah, Syria, via self-report.

Jan. 18, 2019, near al-Baghouz, Abu Kamal, Syria, via social media report.

Jan. 20, 2019, near al-Shajlah, Syria, via self-report.

Jan. 22, 2019, near al-Shajlah, Syria, via social media report.

Jan. 23, 2019, near al-Baghouz, Syria, via social media report.

Jan. 25, 2019, near al-Baghouz Fawqani, Syria, via self-report.

Jan. 25, 2019, near al-Mrashdah, Syria, via self-report.

Feb. 6, 2019, near al-Busayrah, Syria, via self-report.

Feb. 10, 2019, near Omer Oil fields, Syria, via media report and Airwars report.

Feb. 11, 2019, near al-Baghouz, Syria, via social media report.

Feb. 12, 2019, near al-Baghouz, Syria, via social media report.

Mar. 2, 2019, near al-Baghouz Fawqani, Syria, via self-report.

Mar. 7, 2019, near al-Baghouz camp, Syria, via Airwars report.

Mar. 13, 2019, near al-Baghouz, Syria, via Airwars report.

Mar. 18, 2019, near al-Baghouz Fawqani, Syria, via self-report.

Mar. 20, 2019, near Anbar province, Iraq, via self-report.

Apr. 15, 2019, near al-Sha’afa, Syria, via social media report.

*During a recent internal database audit, the CJTF-OIR CIVCAS Cell discovered an administrative error involving a 2017 allegation – Feb. 22, 2017, near Mosul, Iraq, via self-report: During a strike on ISIS fighters in a moving vehicle, it was assessed that one civilian was unintentionally killed when he entered the target area after the munition was released (Reported Apr. 30, 2017). The Public Affairs release was correct; however, the affected civilian was not recorded in the database correctly.

(Sources: US Dept of Defense, Amnesty International)