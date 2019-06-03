Oil Exports Up Again in May

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for May of 110,736,670 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.572 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the 3.466 million bpd exported in April.

These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 106,675,881 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 3,166,261 barrels, and from Qayara 894,528 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $7.384 billion at an average price of $66.683 per barrel.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)