Navigate

Navigation

Video: Ramadan Ring Game returns to Mosul

By on 4th June 2019 in Leisure and Tourism in Iraq

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Mheibes: Iraq’s Ramadan ring game returns after ISIL’s defeat

A traditional Arab game is making a welcome return for players in northern Iraq.

Known as the ring game or Mheibes, it has been played by Iraqis for decades during Ramadan.

However, the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) banned the popular pastime in Mosul when it took over the city five years ago.

Now, with the ISIL gone, it’s game on again.

Al Jazeera‘s Rob Matheson reports from Baghdad:

Related posts:

Video: Angelina Jolie visits Devastated Mosul Video: After Years of Silence, Music fills Streets of Mosul Video: Mosul Celebrates, One Year after IS Ousted Video: Iraq needs $90bn to Rebuild
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply