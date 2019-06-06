Rosneft plans Geological Survey in Kurdistan in 2019

By John Lee.
Russia’s Rosneft will reportedly conduct geological exploration in Iraqi Kurdistan this year.
CEO Igor Sechin (pictured) is quoted as telling the annual general meeting:
“The company continues to implement the project to develop fields in Iraqi Kurdistan in the Middle East, where a geological exploration program is scheduled for this year to ensure production in the future.”
He added that pilot production at the Bijeel field began in the first quarter.
(Source: Tass)
