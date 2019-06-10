New US Ambassador takes up Post

On June 9, 2019, Ambassador Matthew H. Tueller presented his credentials to serve as U.S. Ambassador to Iraq to President Barham Salih and Foreign Minister Mohamed Alhakim.

Ambassador Tueller thanked President Salih and Minister Alhakim for their warm reception and commented:

“The United States is committed to our Strategic Framework Agreement which defines our bilateral relationship with Iraq as one of America’s most important and strategic partners in the region.

“I am honored to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Iraq and I look forward to engaging with our Iraqi partners and the Iraqi people to support a united, democratic, and prosperous Iraq.”

Ambassador Tueller replaces former Ambassador Douglas Silliman.

He previously served most recently as U.S. Ambassador to Yemen, U.S. Ambassador to Kuwait, Deputy Chief of Mission at Embassy Cairo, Political Minister Counselor at Embassy Baghdad, and Deputy Chief of Mission at Embassy Kuwait. His Washington assignments have included serving as the Deputy Director in the Office of Northern Gulf Affairs and as the Egypt Desk Officer.

Ambassador Tueller holds a B.A. from Brigham Young University and a M.P.P. from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.

(Source: U.S. Embassy in Iraq)