Running to support AMAR Foundation

By on 11th June 2019 in Healthcare, Iraq Education and Training News

By John Lee.

On 27th June, Hussein Al-alak and Tracy Hollowood will run the Media City 5K in Salford, UK, in aid of the AMAR International Charitable Foundation‘s work in Iraq.

Last year, they were ‘classically civilised’ in fancy dress, but who will they be this year?

AMAR works to ensure that vulnerable families in Iraq have access to healthcare, educational services and emergency aid.

To support them, please donate to .

(Source: @TotallyHussein)

