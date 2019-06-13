Nechirvan Barzani tasks Masrour Barzani to form new KRG Cabinet

The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, has tasked Masrour Barzani, as Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, to form the ninth ministerial cabinet, in the presence of the Speaker of the Kurdistan Parliament Ms. Vala Farid and the Head of the Judicial Council of the Kurdistan Region Judge Bangin Qasim.

It was proceeded by regional executive decree no. 1 (2019) and under the provisions of paragraph 12 of article 10 of the amended Law of Presidency of Kurdistan Region no.1 (2005), supported by parliamentary decision no. 7 of 2019.

According to the regional decree, the process of the formation of the ministerial cabinet must not exceed 30 days from the date of this decree, signed on Wednesday, 12 June 2019.

(Source: KRG)