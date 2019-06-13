New Career Opportunities in Iraq

By John Lee.
The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraq:
- International Expert on Communication and Report Preparation, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
- Programme Management Officer (Operations), UNAMI – United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq
- WASH Officer, UNICEF – United Nations Children’s Fund
- UDOC/CM Project Manager, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- Camp Management Programme Development Manager, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- Finance Assistant, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- ICLA Assistant – Technical, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- ICLA Officer, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- Support Manager, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- Logistic and Procurement Assistant, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- Leiter des Projekts, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ)
- Finance Associate, UNOPS – United Nations Office for Project Services
- Community Liaison Manager – Team Leader, Mines Advisory Group (MAG)
- MHPSS Program Manager, Humanity and Inclusion (HI)
(Source: UN)
