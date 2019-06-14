Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 13th June 2019).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD657 (-1.5%) / $706 (-1.7%) (weekly change) (-0.4% and -0.5% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 9.2 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD9.8 bn ($8.1 mn).

ISX Company Announcements