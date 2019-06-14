Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 13th June 2019).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD657 (-1.5%) / $706 (-1.7%) (weekly change) (-0.4% and -0.5% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 9.2 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD9.8 bn ($8.1 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- The Light Industries (ITLI) will hold an AGM* on Jul. 4, 2019 to discuss and approve 2014, 2015 and 2016 annual financial results. The company has been suspended since Jul. 13, 2016 for not disclosing financial results by an ISC decision.
- ISX will suspend trading of Palestine Hotel (HPAL) starting Jun. 23, 2019 due to the AGM* that will be held on Jun. 26, 2019 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results.
- Al-Khatem Telecoms (TZNI) will resume trading on Jun. 16, 2019 after discussing and approving 2017 and 2018 annual financial reports and deciding to distribute 3% cash dividend (IQD0.03 dividend per share, 1.1% dividend yield). The opening price will be IQD2.67 with +/-20% change.
- Subscription on IQD150 bn shares of International Islamic Bank (BINT) will be extended 60 days starting Jun. 16, 2019 to increase the capital from IQD100 bn to IQD250 bn through 150% rights issue.
- ISX suspended trading of Al-Ameen Financial Investment (VAMF) starting Jun. 11, 2019 due to the AGM* that will be held on Jun. 16, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual results.
- Al Taif Islamic Bank for Investment & Finance (BTIB), with a capital of IQD100 bn, has completed the transferring procedures from money transfer company into an Islamic bank. The bank will start trading after depositing and activating 5% of the listed shares or after 21 days of depositing the company’s shares.
- ISX suspended trading of Baghdad Soft Drinks (IBSD) starting Jun. 10, 2019 due to the AGM* that will be held on Jun. 13, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial results and increasing the company’s capital through bonus issue.
