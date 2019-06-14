Re:Coded, ConsenSys bring Blockchain to the Middle East

By John Lee.

New-York-based ConsenSys has confirmed its support for Re:Coded Iraq.

Re:Coded is a humanitarian innovation non-profit organization. Founded in 2017, Re:Coded is working relentlessly to train the youth of the MENA region in coding and entrepreneurship. Apart from the training part, Re:Coded also offers mentorship, employment and freelancing opportunities to the youth in conflict affected areas of the region.

ConsenSys has developed a blockchain mentorship program for the Re:Coded trainers. This program is going to include technical and general blocking training courses. The course instructors are: Blockchain Protocol Engineer, Mostafa Farghaly, and Senior Technical Project Manager from ConsenSys MENA, Ammar Kurabi. The trainers will be able to use their training to deliver the courses at their centers in Iraq.

Over 3.3 million Iraqis have been internally displaced since early 2014 because of conflict. On top of that, over 240,000 Syrian refugees are currently living in Ira q. This is one of the largest humanitarian crisis moments of the 21st century.

“Our aim in Iraq is to bring together local developers, designers, social entrepreneurs, humanitarians and community residents to develop creative technology solutions that address the specific challenges facing this war-torn region. These include barriers to education, difficulty accessing the job market and social cohesion between displaced Iraqis and host community members,” said Samsul Karim, Senior Edtech Expert, ConsenSys.

“One Re:Coded trainer has also received a scholarship to attend the ConsenSys Academy Developer Training Program in October, a testament to the fact that there is talent to be harnessed in this conflict zone,” added Karim.

According to Zawya, the Country Director Zahra Shah is working with the partners on a global scale to bring funding and training for better employment opportunities for the Re:Coded students.

“The support from ConsenSys goes a long way in helping Re:Coded meet its goals, which include increasing female participation in the tech sector, upskilling conflict-affected youth to enter the digital economy and providing employment opportunities for graduates,” said Zahra Shah, Country Director, Re:Coded.

“Buoyed by our initial success and once we have delivered more comprehensive developer training, we are looking into growing our Bounties network, enabling students who complete the program to use Bounties to apply their skills and contribute to the community,” she added.

(Source: Re:Coded)