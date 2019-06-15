MSF Reports on Iraq Operations

By John Lee.

Doctors Without Borders /Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has issued a report on its operations in Iraq.

It has been working in Iraq since 1991, with more than 1,500 staff providing free, quality healthcare for all people regardless of race, religion, gender or political affiliation.

In Iraq, MSF offer services such as basic health care, treatment for chronic diseases, secondary healthcare including maternity with surgical capacity for caesarean sections, paediatric and emergency care, specialised services to treat severely injured patients with post-operative complications and mental health support to displaced people, returning population and communities most affected by violence in the governorates of Anbar, Baghdad, Diyala, Erbil, Ninewa, and Kirkuk.

