KNM Wins Contract at Khor Al Zubair

By John Lee.

FBM-KNM FZCO, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Malaysia’s KNM Group, has been awarded a contract for the supply and delivery of replacement heat exchangers to the Khor Al Zubair’s gas processing plant in Basrah Province.

According to a regulatory statement, the contract from Basra Gas Company (BGC) is worth USD 2.096 million (equivalent to approximately RM8.739 million based on the exchange rate of USD1.00 : RM4.17).

The project is to be completed by 14th January 2020.

(Source: KNM)