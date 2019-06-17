Stabilisation of Mosul Dam “Successfully Completed”

By John Lee.

The US Ambassador to Iraq, Matthew H. Tueller, joined Minister of Water Resources Jamal al-Adili and Italian Ambassador Pasquino to celebrate the successful completion of emergency efforts to stabilize Mosul Dam.

The United States provided $124 million for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to serve as the “Engineer” for the project, working side by side on the $408 million contract between the Government of Iraq and the Italian company Trevi.

(Source: US Embassy in Baghdad)