By John Lee.

Production at the West Qurna 1 oilfield has reportedly reached 465,000 barrels per day (bpd), following the completion of new crude processing facilities and oil storage tanks.

Officials told Reuters on Monday that the field was previously producing about 440,000 bpd.

Exxon‘s foreign staff were present at a ceremony to launch the new facilities, having returned to the oilfield on 2nd June.

(Source: Reuters)