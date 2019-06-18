GE “Poised for Significant Orders in Iraq”

By John Lee.

General Electric (GE) is reportedly expected to win a large share of the multibillion-dollar contracts to rebuild Iraq’s electricity system.

According to a report from Reuters, “under U.S. prodding, Iraq is asking both Siemens and GE to bid on contracts and expects to make awards to each of the companies“.

Following a hotly-contested competition last year, it was agreed that Siemens and GE would share the work to upgrade they system, with GE supplying 14 gigawatts (GW), and Siemens 11 GW.

The Financial Times subsequently reported that the deals were not certain to be approved.

(Source: Reuters)