By John Lee.

Iraq’s Minister of Transport, Abdullah Luaibi [Abdul Allah al-Leibi], has said that Iraq is actively seeking to join China’s Belt and Road Initiative [“One Belt, One Road (OBOR)“].

In statements on Monday, the Ministry confirmed that the Minister met with China’s Ambassador to Iraq, Zhang Tao, to discuss the plan.

It added that Iraq wants to accelerate the process of joining the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

(Source: Ministry of Transport)