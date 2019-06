By John Lee.

The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) has welcomed two new members.

Protechnique — a British contractor providing premier technical, engineering, construction, management and capacity building support throughout the world; to federal, regional, and local government agencies, as well as private industries and multi-lateral agencies;

UniHouse — a global professional training, consultancy and education service provider based in Jordan.

(Source: IBBC)