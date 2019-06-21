IBBC to host Iraqi President & Ministers during UK visit

IBBC to host Iraq’s President and government ministers during upcoming official visit to the UK.

The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) has announced that it will be hosting H.E. Dr Barham Salih, President of the Republic of Iraq, and a number of high-ranking government ministers during their upcoming official visit to the UK next week.

In addition to their other appointments, the Iraqi delegation will be joining IBBC for an exclusive members’ dinner in central London on the evening of Wednesday 26th June, while some of the ministers will also be attending IBBC’s Cumberland Lodge Retreat in Windsor Park from 28th-30th June.

Iraqi officials in attendance at IBBC events next week include:

Mr Mohamed Ali Abdelamir Mahmood Alhakim, Minister of Foreign Affairs

Dr Qusay Abdul-Wahab Abboud Al-Suhail, Minister of Higher Education

Dr Aladin Abdulsahib Hasan Alwan, Minister of Health and Environment

Dara Rasheed, Deputy Minister of Housing, Construction & Municipalities and Deputy Head of Refaato

Dr Abdulkariem Faisal, Chairman of the PM’s Advisory Commission

Dr Hameed Ahmed, Deputy Chairman of the PM’s Advisory Commission

Dr Fallah Alamri, Advisor to the Ministry of Oil

Dr Salih Husain Ali, Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to UK

IBBC’s events with these dignitaries offer members unique access to high-ranking Iraqi officials and industry leaders which would otherwise be unavailable.

(Source: IBBC)