Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 20th June 2019).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD661 (+0.8%) / $712 (+0.8%) (weekly change) (+0.3% and +0.2% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 6.2 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD4.8 bn ($3.9 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- ISX will suspend trading of Ashur International Bank for Investment (BASH) starting Jul. 2, 2019 due to the GA that will be held on Jul. 7, 2019 to elect 7 original and 7 alternative board members. The company will resume trading on Jul. 8, 2019.
- Baghdad Soft Drinks (IBSD) resumed trading on Jun. 20, 2019 after discussing and approving 2018 annual financial results and distributing 10% cash dividend (IQD0.10 dividend per share, 2.9% dividend yield).
- ISX suspended trading of Al-Ameen Estate Investment (SAEI) starting Jun. 19, 2019 due to the AGM* that will be held on Jun. 24, 2019 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results.
- Al-Ameen Financial Investment (VAMF) resumed trading on Jun. 18, 2019 after discussing and approving 2018 annual results.
- Al-Khatem Telecom (TZNI) resumed trading on Jun. 16, 2019 after discussing and approving 2017 and 2018 annual financial reports and deciding to distribute 3.27% cash dividend (IQD0.0327 dividend per share, 1.2% dividend yield).
- ISX suspended trading of National Bank of Iraq (BNOI) starting Jun. 16, 2019 due to the AGM* that was held on Jun. 19, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial results.
- Cross Transactions: 188.2 mn shares of Cihan Bank for Islamic and Finance (BCIH) on Jun. 17, 2019, which represents 0.1% of BCIH capital.
