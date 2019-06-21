Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 20th June 2019).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD661 (+0.8%) / $712 (+0.8%) (weekly change) (+0.3% and +0.2% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 6.2 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD4.8 bn ($3.9 mn).

ISX Company Announcements