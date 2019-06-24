Navigate

Exxon’s $53bn Iraq deal “in Difficulty”

By on 24th June 2019 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

ExxonMobil‘s giant oil project in southern Iraq is reportedly on hold.

According to Reuters, a combination of contractual difficulties and security concerns is delaying agreement on the $53-billion Southern Iraq Integrated Project, which includes the construction of a water treatment plant needed to boost oil production. The deal would have seen Exxon get the rights to develope the Nahr Bin Umar and Artawi oilfields.

Last month, Oil Minister Thamer al-Ghadban criticised ExxonMobil‘s decision to temporarily evacuate staff from the West Qurna oil field following an attack in the area.

(Source: Reuters)

