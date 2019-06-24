Iran “turning Iraq into Battleground against US”

By Ali Mamouri for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iran already turning Iraq into battleground against US

As tension intensifies between Washington and Tehran, attacks against US interests in Iraq are increasing quickly and significantly.

A short-range Katyusha missile on June 19 hit the Burjesia site that houses the operations and residential headquarters of several global oil companies, including US energy giant ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell of the Netherlands and Italy’s Eni.

The complex is west of Basra in southern Iraq, near the Zubair oil field and the Iranian border.

