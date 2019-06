By John Lee.

The Iraqi parliament has approved Prime Minister Adil Abul-Mahdi’s nominees to three key ministries, according to Associated Press:

Defense: Najah al-Shammari;

Interior: Yassin al-Yassiri;

Justice: Farouq Amin Othman.

The positions have been vacant since October.

A nominee for the position of Minister for Education — Safana al-Hamdani — however, failed to receive enough votes.

(Source: Associated Press)