Oil Ministry Finalises Export Figures for May

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced final oil exports for May of 110,737,293 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.572 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the 3.466 million bpd exported in April.

These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 106,675,881 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 3,166,261 barrels, and from Qayara 895,151 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $7.330 billion at an average price of $66.190 per barrel.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)