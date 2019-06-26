Navigate

Navigation

Oil Ministry Finalises Export Figures for May

By on 26th June 2019 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced final oil exports for May of 110,737,293 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.572 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the 3.466 million bpd exported in April.

These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 106,675,881 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 3,166,261 barrels, and from Qayara 895,151 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $7.330 billion at an average price of $66.190 per barrel.

April export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

Related posts:

Oil Ministry Finalises Export Figures for April Oil Ministry Finalises Export Figures for March Oil Ministry Finalises Export Figures for February Oil Ministry Finalises Export Figures for November
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply