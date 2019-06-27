Iraqi President visits UK Prime Minister

The British Prime Minister, Theresa May, hosted Iraqi President Barham Salih in Downing Street on Tuesday as part of his Guest of Government visit to the UK.

The leaders began by discussing security cooperation, and the Prime Minister reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to supporting the Iraqi Government in building a stable and successful nation.

They acknowledged the ongoing threat posed by Daesh, and the Prime Minister said the UK stood ready to provide further support to the Iraqi Security Forces and Kurdish Peshmerga.

They discussed recent events in the Gulf and agreed on the importance of international cooperation in the de-escalation of current tensions.

They also welcomed opportunities to expand on the bilateral trading relationship and the Prime Minister reiterated the desire of the UK to increase investment in Iraq.

(Source: UK FCO)