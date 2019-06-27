Navigate

Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) unveils new HQ

By on 27th June 2019 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Banking & Finance News

By John Lee.

The Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) has officially opened its new headquarters in Baghdad.

Located on Al Rasheed Street in the heart of Baghdad, the new headquarters is wholly owned by the bank and is designed to facilitate collaboration, bringing 670 Baghdad-based employees of TBI under one roof for the first time.

The building comprises of 5 floors with the ground floor set to provide banking services to customers while the remaining floors are dedicated to administrative work.

The TBI also recently opened its first operational branch outside Iraq, in Saudi Arabia.

(Source: TBI)

