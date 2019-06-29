Navigate

Iraq Fund named “Best Performing Emerging Mkt Hedge Fund”

By on 29th June 2019 in Investment

Hedge fund industry journal Alpha Week is reporting that in the month of May 2019 Northern Gulf Partners’ investment fund Iraq Investment Partners I (IIPI) was the world’s best performing emerging markets hedge fund according to data compiled by the BarclayHedge Global Hedge Fund database. IIPI increased 13.57% net of all fees during the month.

Portfolio manager Bartle Bull said:

“IIPI is one of the few investment vehicles focused on the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX). IIPI provides best-in-class access to the potential of Iraq’s growing economy and capital markets through a selective portfolio of Iraq’s best public companies, managed by one of Iraq’s most experienced investment teams

(Source: Northern Gulf Partners)

