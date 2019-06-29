Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 27th June 2019).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD662 (+0.04%) / $762 (+0.04%) (weekly change) (+0.4% and +0.2% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 22.2 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD35.9 bn ($29.7 mn).

ISX Company Announcements