Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 27th June 2019).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD662 (+0.04%) / $762 (+0.04%) (weekly change) (+0.4% and +0.2% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 22.2 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD35.9 bn ($29.7 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) announced the start of the establishment of the Takaful Insurance Company for Islamic banks in cooperation with the Board of Insurance with a capital of IQD15 bn with the participation of all Islamic banks. The Takaful Insurance Company represents the second strategic objective of the comprehensive strategic plan of the bank in the development of Islamic banking industry and transactions, (2016-2020). (CBI)
- Asiacell (TASC) announced on Jun. 26, 2019 that the shares of Farouq Mustafa Rasool, chairman of the BoDs has increased to 24.3% of the company’s capital.
- Al-Qabedh Islamic Bank for Finance & Investment (BQAB) resumed trading on Jun. 27, 2019 due to disclosing its 2017 annual financial results.
- National Company for Tourism Investment (HNTI) invited its shareholders on Jun. 27, 2019 to visit the company’s headquarter to receive their 2017 cash dividends.
- Al Taif Islamic Bank for Investment & Finance (BTIB) will start trading in the non-regular market on Jul. 2, 2019. The opening price will be free for the first three sessions, and then will have +/-20% price change limit.
- ISX will suspend trading Bank of Baghdad (BBOB) starting Jul. 16, 2019 due to the AGM* that will be held on Jul. 20, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial results.
- ISX will suspend trading of Al-Mosul for Funfairs (SMOF) starting Jul. 14, 2019 due to the AGM* that will be held on Jul. 18, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial results.
- ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi for Seed Production (AISP) starting Jul. 8, 2019 due to the AGM* that will be held on Jul. 11, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual results and increasing its capital through 20% bonus issue.
- ISX will suspend trading of Al-Ameen Insurance (NAME) starting Jul. 4, 2019 due to the AGM* that will be held on Jul. 9, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial results.
- ISX will suspend trading of International Development Bank for Investment (BIDB) starting Jul. 3, 2019 due to the AGM* that will be held on Jul. 8, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial results.
- Iraqi for Tufted Carpets (IITC) resumed trading on Jun. 24, 2019 after discussing and approving 2018 annual financial results and deciding to distribute 60% cash dividend (IQD0.60 cash dividend per share, 7.4% dividend yield).
- ISX suspended trading of Palestine Hotel (HPAL) starting Jun. 23, 2019 due to the AGM* that was held on Jun. 26, 2019 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results.
- ISX requested National Bank of Iraq (BNOI) to provide its AGM* minutes which was held on Jun. 19.
