Kirkuk court issues arrest warrant for acting governor

Kirkuk’s Integrity Court issued an arrest warrant June 16 for Rakan Saeed al-Jabouri, the acting governor of Kirkuk, on charges of corruption, including wasting 950 million Iraqi dinars in public funds allocated for reconstruction in areas retaken from Islamic State (IS) control.

