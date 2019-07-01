Careem Iraq testing ride-booking via WhatsApp

By John Lee.

Ride-hailing company Careem is reported to be testing a new system that allows people in Iraq to book rides using WhatsApp.

According to al-Bawaba, WhatsApp penetration is as high as 80 percent in Iraq, a country with low internet connectivity and a high dependency on cash, so the new scheme simplifies the booking process, and provides an alternative for people who aren’t familiar with ride-hailing apps.

Careem entered the Iraqi market in January 2018, and recently started operations in Basra. It was bought by Uber for $3.1 billion in March 2019.

(Sources: al-Bawaba, The National)