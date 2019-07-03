Navigate

Exploring Weaknesses in Iraq’s Policy Planning and Investment

By on 3rd July 2019 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Investment, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics

By John Lee.

A new report by Ali Al-Mawlawi (pictured) argues that the targets of Iraq’s National Development Plan (NDP) are far too optimistic.

In a paper for the Al-Bayan Center for Planning and Studies, entitled “Iraq’s National Development Strategies: Exploring Weaknesses in Policy Planning and Investment“, he says greater coordination is required between the Ministry of Planning and other government agencies to ensure consistency and alignment with priorities, objectives and targets.

The aim of the paper is to explain how a more focused and measured approach to institutional reform will yield far better results than one that seeks to do too much.

Click here to read the full report.

