Details of Reconstruction Projects in Liberated Areas

By Padraig O’Hannelly.

Iraq’s Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Construction, Housing, Municipalities and General Works has presented details of reconstruction projects underway in areas affected by terrorism.

Dr Dara Reshid, who is also Vice President of the Reconstruction Fund for Areas Affected by Terroristic Operations (REFAATO), told CWC‘s Kirkuk & Mosul Megaprojects conference in London that IQD 1,086 billion ($870 million) has been allocated from Iraq’s 2019 budget to fund 267 projects in the liberated areas.

More details here and here.