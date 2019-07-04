Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 4th July 2019).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD642 (-3.0%) / $690 (-3.0%) (weekly change) (-2.6% and -2.8% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 51.8 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD19.9 bn ($16.5 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- In accordance with the duties of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) provided for in its law and in order to ensure the stability of the banking sector and increase trust in it, the CBI announced the approval of the company registration department in the Ministry of Commerce to establish the Iraqi Deposit Guarantee Company. The Iraqi Deposit Guarantee Company was established with the participation of 42 banks, including 6 government banks, 21 private Iraqi banks, 15 Arab and foreign banks, the National Insurance Company and the State Pension Fund, with a capital of IQD100 bn. (CBI)
- ISX will suspend trading of Gulf Commercial Bank (BGUC) starting Jul. 23, 2019 due to the AGM that will be held on Jul. 27, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial results.
- ISX will suspend trading of National Company for Tourism Investment (HNTI) starting Jul. 22, 2019 due to the AGM that will be held on Jul. 25, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial results.
- ISX will suspend trading of Mamoura Realestate Investment (SMRI) starting Jul. 9, 2019 due to the AGM that will be held on Jul. 17, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial results.
- ISX will suspend trading of Credit Bank of Iraq (BROI) starting Jul. 9, 2019 due to the AGM that will be held on Jul. 13, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial results.
- ISX suspended trading of Al-Ameen Insurance (NAME) on Jul. 4, 2019 due to the AGM that will be held on Jul. 9, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial results.
- The Light Industries (ITLI) held an AGM on Jul. 4, 2019 to discuss and approve 2014, 2015 and 2016 annual financial results. The company has been suspended since Jul. 13, 2016 for not disclosing financial results by an ISC decision.
- National Bank of Iraq (BNOI) resumed trading on Jul. 2, 2019 after discussing and approving 2018 annual financial results.
- Al Taif Islamic Bank for Investment & Finance (BTIB) started trading on non-regular market on Jul. 2, 2019. The opening price will be free for the first three sessions, and then will have +/-20% price change limit.
