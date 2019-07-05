Navigate

Govt to support Iraq’s Cement Industry

By on 5th July 2019 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics

By John Lee.

The Cabinet held its regular meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister, Adil Abd Al-Mahdi.

The Cabinet approved a series of recommendations from the Ministerial Economic Council to support the growth of Iraq’s cement industry and to ensure that production capacity continues to meet domestic demand. No details of the recommendations have been announced.

It also approved a loan agreement between the Republic of Iraq and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) for what it described as an “electricity services reconstruction and enhancement project“.

According to a governmengt statement, it also approved a recommendation from the housing consultative group that investors in housing projects need to complete a percentage of the planned building work before they are allowed to own the land.

(Source: Government of Iraq)

