Oil Exports Down Slightly in June

By on 5th July 2019 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for June of 105,603,107 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.520 million barrels per day (bpd), down from the 3.572 million bpd exported in May.

These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 101,705,000 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 3,162,559 barrels, and from Qayara 735,548 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $6.397 billion at an average price of $60.578 per barrel.

May export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

