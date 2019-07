By John Lee.

Iraq is ready to give 190 investment projects to Iranian investors, according to a report from Iran’s Mehr News.

It attributes the statement to Iraqi industry minister Saleh Abdullah al-Jubouri (pictured), at a meeting with members of the Isfahan Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.

He is said to have added that the private sectors of the two countries can play a significant role in strengthening bilateral economic relations.

(Source: Mehr News)