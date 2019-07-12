Navigate

Navigation

Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) Expanding Abroad

By on 12th July 2019 in Iraq Banking & Finance News

By John Lee.

The state-owned Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) is reported to be planning to expand its operations in China and the Gulf.

Chairman Faisal al-Haimus [al-Haimus] told Reuters that the bank want to increase revenues from retail banking and international operations from 25 percent to 30 percent by 2022.

He added that it plans to open a representative office in China in 2020, and will upgrade its license in Abu Dhabi from a “representative office” to “asset management company“.

More here.

(Source: Reuters)

Related posts:

Trade Bank in talks to Buy a Gulf Lender Trade Bank of Iraq to open first Saudi Branch Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) to open Branch in Saudi Arabia TBI puts Bank Acquisition Plans on Hold
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply