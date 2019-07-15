Malaysian firm wins $73m Iraqi Roadwork Contract

By John Lee.

Bina Puri Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Malaysia’s Bina Puri Holdings Bhd, has successfully secured a new contract for the proposed dual-lane road from Al-Islah Junction to Al-Jabayish at Nasirya City, in Thi Qar [Dhi Qar] province.

The project, worth IQD87 billion ($73 million), includes the construction of 74.5 km dual lane road with 7 bridges ranging from 14m to 87m length, complete with all road accessories such as guardrails and street lighting, with work duration of 36 months.

(Source: Bina Puri)