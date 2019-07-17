New Career Opportunities in Iraqi Kurdistan

By John Lee.
The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraqi Kurdistan:
- Logistics Intern, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
- Country Transparency and Compliance Officer, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
- Transparency and Compliance Intern, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
- Country Compliance and Transparency Manager, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
- Consortium Appraisal Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
- AME Country Manager, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
- Project Officer, IOM – International Organization for Migration
- Reintegration Assistant, IOM – International Organization for Migration
- Consultant – DTM Reporting Officer, IOM – International Organization for Migration
- Project Assistant, IOM – International Organization for Migration
- CCCM Cluster Co-Coordinator, IOM – International Organization for Migration
- Logistics Coordinator, INTERSOS – Organizzazione Umanitaria Onlus
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Success, growth, career, development signpost from 3D_Creation/Shutterstock)
