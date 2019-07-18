British Firm to develop Site near Baghdad Airport

By John Lee.
Iraq’s National Investment Commission (NIC) has reportedly approved plans for a British company to develop a 4,000 acre site near Baghdad International Airport (BIAP).
According to Thomson Reuters, the NIC is negotiating with Iraqi companies to develop the remaining 16,000 acres of the land that cabinet approved for development in May.
Iraq better learne what the Britts did to Iran. They stole the oil without paying for it and
when the new Democratically elected President of Iran kicked the Britts out Coupled with the CIA they engineered a QueDetat. That is how it works in real Democracy. When you have oil they all simply always plotting to get it from you. Look at Venezuela?