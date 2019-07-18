Navigate

British Firm to develop Site near Baghdad Airport

By on 18th July 2019 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Investment

By John Lee.

Iraq’s National Investment Commission (NIC) has reportedly approved plans for a British company to develop a 4,000 acre site near Baghdad International Airport (BIAP).

According to Thomson Reuters, the NIC is negotiating with Iraqi companies to develop the remaining 16,000 acres of the land that cabinet approved for development in May.

(Source: Thomson Reuters)

One Response to British Firm to develop Site near Baghdad Airport

  1. Jim 18th July 2019 at 14:40 #

    Iraq better learne what the Britts did to Iran. They stole the oil without paying for it and
    when the new Democratically elected President of Iran kicked the Britts out Coupled with the CIA they engineered a QueDetat. That is how it works in real Democracy. When you have oil they all simply always plotting to get it from you. Look at Venezuela?

