Navigate

Navigation

Iraq to Import $5bn Gas, Electricity from Iran

By on 18th July 2019 in Iraq Banking & Finance News, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iran’s gas and electricity exports to Iraq are reportedy expected to reach $5 billion by the end of the current Iranian calendar year, which ends on March 21, 2020.

Mehr news agency quotes the Secretary General of Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber, Seyed Hamid Hosseini, as saying that if Iraq agrees it is possible for Iran to barter the necessary goods in return for the gas and electricity, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) “should cooperate in this regard“.

(Source: Tehran Times)

Related posts:

Iran, Iraq Deal to Boost Cooperation in Electricity Iran, Iraq in Talks for Trade in Own Currencies Official Hails Growing Trend in Iran’s Exports to Iraq Iran-Iraq Banking Problems “Settled”
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply