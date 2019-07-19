Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 18th July 2019).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD646 (-0.1%) / $695 (-0.1%) (weekly change) (-2.0% and -2.1% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 2.2 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD1.3 bn ($1.1 mn).

ISX Company Announcements