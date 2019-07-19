Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 18th July 2019).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD646 (-0.1%) / $695 (-0.1%) (weekly change) (-2.0% and -2.1% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 2.2 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD1.3 bn ($1.1 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- ISX will suspend trading of AL-Nukhba for General Construction (SNUC) starting Jul. 30, 2019 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 4, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial results.
- Original shares of Iraqi for Seed Production (AISP) resumed trading on Jul. 18, 2019 after discussing and approving 2018 annual financial results, increasing the capital from IQD10.50 bn to IQD13.65 bn through 30% bonus issue and deciding to distribute 20% cash dividend (IQD0.20 dividend per share, 3.1% dividend yield).
- Mamoura Real-estate Investment (SMRI) resumed trading on Jul. 18, 2019 after discussing and approving 2018 annual financial results and deciding to distribute 5% cash dividend (IQD0.05 dividend per share, 2.8% dividend yield).
- International Development Bank for Investment (BIDB) resumed trading on Jul. 18, 2019 after discussing and approving 2018 annual financial results.
- Original shares of Al-Ameen Insurance (NAME) resumed trading on Jul. 16, 2019 after discussing and approving 2018 annual financial results and increasing the capital from IQD3.8 bn to IQD5.0 bn through 30.9% rights issue. The company closed the day at IQD0.37 per share, down by 27.5%.
- Palestine Hotel (HPAL) resumed trading on Jul. 17, 2019 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results.
- ISX suspended trading Bank of Baghdad (BBOB) starting on Jul. 16, 2019 due to the AGM that will be held on Jul. 20, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial results.
- Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance (NGIR) resumed trading on Jul. 15, 2019 due to fulfilling ISC’s request to provide 3M19 financial results.
- ISX suspended trading of Al-Mosul for Funfairs (SMOF) starting Jul. 15, 2019 due to the AGM that would be held on Jul. 18, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial results.
- Credit Bank of Iraq (BROI) decided to distribute 2% cash dividend (IQD0.02 cash dividend per share, 5.1% dividend yield) in its AGM that was held on Jul. 13, 2019.
No comments yet.